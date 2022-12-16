Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,023 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 243,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $83.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $101.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

