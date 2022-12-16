Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 7,940 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.99 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

