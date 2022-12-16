Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $208.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.