Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Brady W. Dougan Sells 276,304 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 276,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $762,599.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,323,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,573,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Humacyte Price Performance

HUMA opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The firm has a market cap of $268.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Humacyte to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Humacyte to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

