Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Brady W. Dougan Sells 276,304 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 276,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $762,599.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,323,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,573,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
HUMA opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The firm has a market cap of $268.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $9.43.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Humacyte to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Humacyte to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
