Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Insider William John Scheessele Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) insider William John Scheessele bought 5,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $15,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,972.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Humacyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. Research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on HUMA. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Humacyte to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Humacyte to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
