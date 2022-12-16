Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Insider William John Scheessele Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) insider William John Scheessele bought 5,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $15,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,972.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. Research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HUMA. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Humacyte to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Humacyte to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.