Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Insider William John Scheessele Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) insider William John Scheessele bought 5,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $15,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,972.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. Research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUMA. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Humacyte to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Humacyte to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

