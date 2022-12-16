Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Humanigen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 818,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,265. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.99. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Humanigen will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humanigen

About Humanigen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Humanigen by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Humanigen by 584.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Humanigen by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 599,680 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

See Also

