Humanscape (HUM) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $1.91 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $890.91 or 0.05277470 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00493159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.68 or 0.29219667 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.