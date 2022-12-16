Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.50 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

HBAN stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

