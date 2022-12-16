IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

IAC stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. IAC has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $140.77. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

