iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in November

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Performance
Shares of ITHUF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 244,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
