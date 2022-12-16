Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) PT Lowered to €50.00

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CDMGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Icade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Icade from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Icade from €75.00 ($78.95) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Icade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Icade from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Price Performance

CDMGF stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. Icade has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.