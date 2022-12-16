ICON (ICX) Market Cap Hits $140.29 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $140.29 million and $5.48 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16908899 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,597,977.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

