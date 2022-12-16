Icosavax, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Icosavax in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.65). The consensus estimate for Icosavax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax Stock Performance

Icosavax stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $406.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icosavax

About Icosavax

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Icosavax by 329.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Icosavax by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Icosavax by 716.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icosavax by 190.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.