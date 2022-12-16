Icosavax, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Icosavax in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.65). The consensus estimate for Icosavax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share.
Icosavax stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $406.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.58.
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
