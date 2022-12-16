IDE Group (LON:IDE) Shares Down 1.5%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.80). Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.81).

IDE Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.23 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.48.

IDE Group Company Profile

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multi-protocol label switching, local and wide area network, and distributed denial of service protection services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony and unified communication; managed services include remote infrastructure management, tech bars and on-site resources, field and smart hands, threat protection, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, configuration and integration, deployment, management, and retirement services.

