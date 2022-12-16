iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.11 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $89.75 million and approximately $18.53 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00006642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013992 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020371 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00228387 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.18098615 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $8,670,737.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

