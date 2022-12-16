IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 9,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 497,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $821.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $27,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,328 shares of company stock worth $1,152,743 and sold 27,135 shares worth $617,052. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

