Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

