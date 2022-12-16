Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Trading Up 0.7%

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 10,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 131,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned 2.39% of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

