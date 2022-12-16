Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMPP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 98,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,974,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 301.33% and a net margin of 22.61%.
About Imperial Petroleum
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.
