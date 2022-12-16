Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 98,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,974,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 301.33% and a net margin of 22.61%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Petroleum

About Imperial Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54,688 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 16,005.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

