Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires 175 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Target were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $147.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day moving average of $158.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

