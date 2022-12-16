Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,302,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Walmart stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $392.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

