Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,429 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.8 %

BMY opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

