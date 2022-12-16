Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 242 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.3% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.02 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

