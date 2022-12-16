Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.5% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

