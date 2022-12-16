indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Update

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,560,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 11,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 19.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 0.4 %

indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,909. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.70. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $610,490.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $610,490.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,835 shares of company stock worth $3,233,855. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

