Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Trading Up 0%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 155,383 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.