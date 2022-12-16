Insider Buying: AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) CEO Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Hayes acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,952.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Anthony Hayes acquired 5,000 shares of AIkido Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $18,100.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Anthony Hayes acquired 5,000 shares of AIkido Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $18,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Anthony Hayes bought 5,000 shares of AIkido Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400.00.

AIkido Pharma stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.93. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

AIkido Pharma ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AIkido Pharma Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIKI. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 630.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 247.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on AIkido Pharma from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

