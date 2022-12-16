Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 310,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,880,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,653. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $102,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

