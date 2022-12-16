Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Acquires $51,671.48 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 9,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $95.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Fathom had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 684.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the first quarter worth $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fathom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.