Insider Buying: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) CFO Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan Baliff purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $24,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 832,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Redwire Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:RDW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.92. Redwire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%. The business had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Redwire
Redwire Company Profile
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwire (RDW)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.