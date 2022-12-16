Insider Buying: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) CFO Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan Baliff purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $24,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 832,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Redwire Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RDW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.92. Redwire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%. The business had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Redwire Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Redwire by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Redwire by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 74,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 26.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 25.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.