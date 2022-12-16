Insider Buying: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CEO Buys $76,875.00 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $10.74 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $845.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Williams Trading downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

