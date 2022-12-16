Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Sells $15,895.20 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $15,895.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,804.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.15 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $200.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 173.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

