Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $39,034.58 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $103.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

