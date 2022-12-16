Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells 29,500 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $162.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

