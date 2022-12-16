Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) EVP Sells 10,791 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $5.59 on Thursday, reaching $166.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,611. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $180.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.