Insider Selling: Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Sells 1,019 Shares of Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $56,676.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.19. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.2784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 204.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 53.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 66,776 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

