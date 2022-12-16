Insider Selling: Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Director Sells $55,250.00 in Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadre alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 100 shares of Cadre stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,458 shares of Cadre stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $58,942.84.

Cadre Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.34 million and a PE ratio of 272.28. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cadre by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDRE. Raymond James upped their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadre to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.