Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells 7,192 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,192 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $360,463.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.14. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.58 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 100.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCB shares. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

