Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells 7,192 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,192 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $360,463.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Coastal Financial Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.14. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.58 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCB shares. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
