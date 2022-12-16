Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $202,855.52 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Codexis Stock Performance

Codexis stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $362.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.45. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. On average, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth $8,046,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 44.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 926,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $9,661,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 151.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 897,058 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 13.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after acquiring an additional 543,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

