Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells $360,810.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

