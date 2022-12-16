Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) CMO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -205.45 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

BROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,319,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 290,182 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,973,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,007,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

