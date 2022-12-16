Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells $60,564.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32.

On Wednesday, November 16th, David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $10.76 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $345.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 1.2% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 637,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $9,853,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in EverQuote by 99.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 299,270 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

