Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Major Shareholder Sells $112,308,857.98 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $24.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Leslie’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 275.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leslie’s Company Profile

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

