Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $223,123.56 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $223,123.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,742,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,537,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $220.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.46. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MORN. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Morningstar by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 72.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after buying an additional 90,905 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

