Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MP Materials Trading Down 6.0 %
NYSE:MP opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.64.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.
MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
