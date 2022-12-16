Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells 38,017 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RingCentral Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About RingCentral

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

