Insider Selling: Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Sells 19,421 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ROVR stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $780.95 million, a P/E ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rover Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rover Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rover Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rover Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
