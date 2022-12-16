Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells 160 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $169.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $266.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

