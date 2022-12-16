Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,889,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 144,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,266,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.09. 8,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,061. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

