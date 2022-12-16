Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Stock Price Down 12%

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) were down 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 124,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 825,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

See Also

